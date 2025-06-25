Julie Chrisley will talk about pardon in emotional FOX interview Saturday

article

The Brief Julie Chrisley is speaking publicly for the first time since receiving a presidential pardon, describing the emotional moment she learned the news from her daughter. She and husband Todd Chrisley were released from prison in May after serving more than two years for their 2022 bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. The couple plans to relaunch their podcast and will appear in a televised interview airing June 28 on FOX News Channel’s My View with Lara Trump .



Julie Chrisley is speaking publicly for the first time since being released from prison, nearly one month after she and her husband Todd Chrisley received full pardons from former President Donald Trump, according to FOX News.

What we know:

In a preview of her upcoming appearance on My View with Lara Trump, airing June 28 on FOX News Channel, 52-year-old Julie recounted the moment she learned of the pardon — news delivered by her daughter, Savannah Chrisley.

Julie has emotional reaction

What they're saying:

"I called Savannah one more time, and she said, ‘He did it, he signed it,’" Julie said tearfully. "And I just started busting out crying... I was so nervous, I just hung up."

Julie and Todd were convicted in 2022 of bank fraud and tax evasion and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. They had served more than two years before the May 27 presidential pardons that led to their immediate release.

Sitting alongside her family, including Todd, Savannah, and their youngest son Grayson, Julie described the surreal scene at the Kentucky prison when the news broke. "Most of the time in there, you only hear bad news. So when I started crying, everyone looked at me like something terrible had happened," she explained. "But I told them, ‘I’m getting out of here!’"

Todd also shared how he found out, saying someone stopped him to share the news. At first, he didn’t believe it. But after confirmation from a correctional officer, he was overcome with gratitude. "They told me they were sent down to check on me. I said, ‘If I’ve been pardoned, I’m more than okay,’" Todd recalled. He attributed their release to divine intervention, adding, "God touched President Trump’s heart."

The interview marks Julie’s first time addressing the public since her May 28 release. Todd had already returned to the spotlight on May 30, appearing at a press conference with Savannah in Nashville.

Julie and Todd are now planning to revive their popular podcast Chrisley Confessions, which went on hiatus during their incarceration. Savannah also confirmed her parents will appear soon on her own podcast, Unlocked, to discuss their experience.

Who are the Chrisleys and why were they in prison

The backstory:

Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame through their hit reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014 on the USA Network. The show followed the lavish lifestyle and sharp-witted parenting style of the wealthy Georgia real estate mogul and his close-knit Southern family. Their charm, humor, and over-the-top personalities quickly made them household names, leading to spin-offs and a loyal fan base.

The Chrisleys were convicted in Atlanta in 2022 for conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS of millions of dollars, and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. Both of their sentences were reduced later, but they both still had several years left on their sentences. The couple has consistently maintained their innocence, and their legal team has claimed the trial was marred by illegal searches, unreliable testimony, and biased prosecution. The couple’s clemency petition cited violations of the Fourth Amendment and failures to disclose exculpatory evidence, known as Brady violations.

Interview with Lara Trump

What's next:

Their sit-down with Lara Trump, who is former President Trump’s daughter-in-law, will air this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX News Channel.