Judge denies bond to Henry County man accused of raping woman at senior living center

The man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman at a senior living facility on Feb. 5 will remain behind bars for now.

Travale Lamar Farris, 28. was arrested on March 23 by a SWAT team. He was charged with one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, burglary in the first degree, and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary in the first degree.

Investigators said Farris was the man seen on a Ring doorbell camera on Feb. 5 going door-to-door in the Heritage at McDonough senior living facility. Investigators said he was trying each door until he found an unlocked one. He then entered and sexually assaulted an elderly victim.

Investigators said it was DNA evidence that eventually led them to Farris.

On Friday, Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly W. Veal denied bond for Travale Farris ruling he was a danger to the community, had a risk of re-offending, was a risk of intimidating witnesses, and was a flight risk.

Farris will remain in the Henry County jail awaiting trial.

