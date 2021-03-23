Arrest made in Georgia elder sexual assault case

article

A multi-agency task force led by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested the man wanted for sexually assaulting an elderly woman at a senior living facility on Feb. 5.

Travale Lamar Farris was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon by a SWAT team. He was charged with rape, aggravated assault, sexual battery, burglary, and false imprisonment.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett during a press conference Tuesday afternoon said Farris was the man seen on a Ring doorbell camera on Feb. 5 going door-to-door in the Heritage at McDonough senior living facility. Investigators said he was trying each door until he found an unlocked one. He then entered and sexually assaulted an elderly victim.

The community had been compiling an ever-growing reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment since the assault, but investigators said it was DNA evidence that eventually led them to Farris.

"We would not let these types of people walk among this county or any other county," Sheriff Scandrett said.

The task force consisted of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Locust Grove Police Department, Hampton Police Department, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

