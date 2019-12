Judge denies bond for man accused in carjacking, bank robbery

A Fulton County judge denied bond for a man accused of two crimes.

Police say Lawrence Franklin held up a Wells Fargo on Black Friday.

And Monday morning, Atlanta police say he held a woman at knifepoint and tried to force her into her car.

RELATED: Atlanta attacker also suspect in Newnan bank robbery

After his arrest, authorities say Franklin confessed to the bank robbery.

He's charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Franklin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 17.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Police: Man wearing reflective vest robs Newnan bank