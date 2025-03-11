Residents show support for Jonesboro mayor amid questions over resignation withdrawal

The Brief Jonesboro city leaders continued to clash on Monday at the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first meeting since the mayor resigned and then swiftly rescinded her resignation last week. Donya Sartor is still mayor for now, but some council members questioned the legality of that as an audit over city spending looms.



A power struggle in Jonesboro continued on Monday night at the city’s first formal council meeting since Mayor Donya Sartor resigned abruptly last week and withdrew that resignation hours later.

The fate of city leadership is still hanging in the balance with questions about the legality of that move.

What we know:

Mayor Donya Sartor is still in office after withdrawing her resignation last Thursday. That resignation was supposed to be effective April 19.

Sartor made the tearful resignation announcement at a specially-called meeting, but hours later said she changed her mind about the decision.

Sartor cited a 1960s Georgia Attorney General opinion, which states that public officials can withdraw a resignation before it’s accepted unless it was effective immediately.

The mayor says the abrupt resignation came under duress by several of her colleagues.

Council members were poised to accept her resignation at the meeting Monday night.

Dixon says he believes the council has until April 19 to vote to accept Sartor’s resignation, and that there could be legal action taken.

What they're saying:

Dozens of Jonesboro and Clayton County residents packed inside the Jonesboro City Center for Monday’s regularly scheduled council meeting to have their say on whether Sartor should stay or go.

Many came in with signs and seemingly came to Sartor’s defense —accusing council members of bullying her during public comments.

Residents hold up signs during the Jonesboro City Council meeting. (FOX 5)

A few residents stated they were disappointed with the council and mayor’s inability to work together. Others made it clear they stood by her leadership.

"The Bible says a house divided against itself cannot stand … We must find a way … We have elected a mayor and a city council," one resident said.

"A few hours later you retracted it … This is why everyone’s here and in an uproar … You started it," another woman told Sartor.

"You guys may not support her, but Clayton County and Jonesboro will continue to support her," another resident said.

Dig deeper:

The city has been working to find a firm for a forensic audit, separate from its regular annual audit, on the city’s finances and the charge cards used by employees and elected officials.

Councilman Don Dixon told FOX 5 that council members recently learned about budget inconsistencies but didn’t specify who he felt may have been responsible.

"You’re looking at $450,000 in the last three or four months that they weren’t, and this is something that we’re blindsided by," he explained.

Sartor denied any wrongdoing and said she had originally planned to stay until the audit was complete. She maintained she had nothing to hide.

"I’m up under the premise that my withdrawal is legal, and I stand before you as the mayor of the City of Jonesboro, and nothing can change that right now," she said. "We asked on the record if there were some clear allegations that you have, and they were not presented for us. I am just as concerned as anyone else that our numbers are in line, and I can assure you that they are," she added.

City officials voted Monday to approve a regular audit of its FY22 and FY23 spending and present the findings to a forensic auditor who could examine the specific area of concern for council members.