Jonesboro mayor explains why she decided not to resign

Jonesboro Mayor Donna Sarto has reversed her decision to resign just hours after announcing on Thursday that she was stepping down.

What we know:

Sarto, who has served as mayor for two years, said ongoing disputes with the city council were her reason for stepping down, but said during a press conference on Friday morning that conversations with local business owners and stakeholders convinced her to stay.

ORIGINAL STORY: Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor retracts resignation hours later

During a special-called city council meeting, Sarto announced she would resign effective April 19, amid months of controversy, other government resignations, and heated exchanges with council members.

One key issue at hand was a potential forensic audit of the city’s finances, particularly the use of charge cards by employees and elected officials. Sarto has pushed for the audit to include transactions from previous administrations as well.

However, by the next morning, Sarto had changed her mind, stating that she had the legal right to withdraw her resignation since it had not yet been formally accepted. She claimed she had been under duress from some of her colleagues, whom she accused of trying to force her out.

Mayor denies wrongdoing

What they're saying:

"I think the biggest mistake was council not accepting that resignation yesterday and allowing time for me to hear from my citizens," Sarto said. "Their voice matters."

Sardo denied any wrongdoing and pointed out that the city council has failed to make any specific allegations.

City consulting attorney

What's next:

Now, city officials are working to determine whether her resignation was legally binding. Council Member Dixon stated that the council and city attorney are reviewing whether Sarto’s resignation meets legal conditions, noting that it was made publicly, in writing, and without immediate objections.

For now, Sarto remains in office as discussions continue on the validity of her resignation.