Man with schizophrenia missing from Jonesboro

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Jonesboro
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jovan Johnson (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police need help searching for a missing man diagnosed with schizophrenia last seen in the Jonesboro area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Jovan Johnson went missing from the 800 block of Battlecreek Road around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Johnson has been described as a 34-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-7-inches and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and blue shoes.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has any information on where he could be is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, or call 911.
 