Police witness hit-and-run while investigating double shooting in Jonesboro

Police say they witnessed the hit-and-run at the intersection of Fielder Road and Lois Lane

At an active crime scene of a Fourth of July double shooting in Jonesboro, police witnessed a second crime resulting in one person's arrest. FOX 5 was also at the scene when it happened.

FOX 5 reporter Rob DiRienzo was there when a Toyota compact car collided with a Honda SUV before speeding off, leading Clayton County police on a chase. The hit-and-run happened on the intersection of Fielder Road and Lois Lane.

No one was injured, but one person was detained.

Officials have not released any information on either driver.