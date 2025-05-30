Man arrested for April Atlanta shooting: Charged with murder and assault

The Brief Robert Carter, 40, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery related to a deadly shooting in April. The shooting is classified as a "felon killed by a private citizen," with the victim dying during the commission of a forcible felony. The motive behind the shooting and the identity of the victim remain under investigation, and it is unclear if Carter is one of the individuals in a photo released by investigators.



A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for a deadly shooting in April.

What we know:

Robert Carter, 40, was charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery. He was arrested in the Oakland City neighborhood by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

According to the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit, the deadly shooting is being classified as a "felon killed by a private citizen."

However, it was also determined that the victim died during the commission of a forcible felony.

The backstory:

The shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. on April 16 along Lee Street SW at Avon Avenue. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Investigators released an image days after the deadly shooting asking for help to identify the men in the photo.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if one of the people seen in the photo was Carter.

The name of the victim has not been released.

A motive behind the deadly shooting remains under investigation.