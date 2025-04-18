Atlanta police looking for 2 individuals who may have info about shooting

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who may have information about a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this week in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1203 Lee Street SW at approximately 9:26 p.m. on April 16. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As part of their investigation, they released photographs and video of two unidentified males believed to be potential witnesses who may have information critical to the case.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to provide their name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.