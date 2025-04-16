Deadly shooting along Lee Street in Atlanta under investigation
ATLANTA - The investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in southwest Atlanta.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the corner of Lee Street and Avon Avenue.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting near the corner of Lee Street and Avon Avenue on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
As of late Wednesday, no suspects had been named and no motive had been released.
What's next:
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are handling the case.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details in this article.