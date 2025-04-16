Deadly shooting along Lee Street in Atlanta under investigation

article

The investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the corner of Lee Street and Avon Avenue.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting near the corner of Lee Street and Avon Avenue on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

As of late Wednesday, no suspects had been named and no motive had been released.

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting near the corner of Lee Street and Avon Avenue on April 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

What's next:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are handling the case.