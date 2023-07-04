Fourth of July double shooting under investigation at Clayton County home

Clayton County police are searching for at least one gunman in a double shooting at a home on the Fourth of July.

Officials tell FOX 5 that shots rang out shortly before 9 a.m. at the home on Wall Street in Jonesboro.

While responding to a 911 call, officers found two men with gunshot injuries. Medics rushed the men to a local hospital. They are both expected to survive their injuries.

While investigators have not shared many details about the victims, officials have confirmed the two men are the homeowner and his friend.

At this time, detectives say the two victims haven't given them many details about what led up to the shooting, so they're asking a judge to sign off on a search warrant for the house.

Police say they have a tip that this may have been a drive-by shooting, but they haven't been able to confirm the information.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Clayton County Police Department.