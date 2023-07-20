Jonesboro bar operating without business license, using generator for power, police say

A bar in Jonesboro was busted on July 15 for operating without a business license and using a generator to provide minimal electricity.

The Clayton County Police Department and the C.A.G.E. Unit conducted a No Business License operation at Myxers Bar & Grille on Mount Zion Road at around 3 a.m. July 15.

Upon arrival, officers observed more than 40 cars in the parking lot and approximately 100 people inside the establishment.

Officers also observed the sale of alcohol and discovered a generator that was providing power.

Officers cleared the bar and made contact with the owners and issued the following citations: No Alcohol License, Sale of Alcohol During Hours Not Allowed, No Business License, and Vacating the Premises by a Certain Time.