Joint state-federal COVID-19 fraud task force makes its first case

According to the search warrant affidavit, the packages were sold on eBay with catchy names like Virus Shut Out and Stop the Virus.

One listing included instructions on how you could wear it around your neck as a layer of protection or place it next to your child an no longer have to worry about bacteria.

There was one problem.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Just to be clear this product is a pesticide, I asked. "Regulated by definition, pesticide. Right. Correct," said U.S. Attorney BJay Pak.

US Attorney BJay Pak says Fayetville resident, Rong Sun also known as Vicky Sun, is accused of illegally importing and selling an unregistered pesticide. A pesticide she marketed as a safe sterile health barrier that would keep viruses and germs at bay.

"That's why we take this type of situation pretty seriously, particularly in this time, when people's anxiety levels are very heightened because the coronavirus is very scary and it's having a toll on Georgians," said Pak.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

BJay Pak says because of stimulus money pouring into the economy, he expects more conmen and women will be using their imagination to find more victims.

"Wherever there's large sums of money then fraud kind of follows," said Pak.

Mr. Pak says the joint task force, which includes U.S. Attorneys throughout the state, the Attorney General of Georgia, and the general counsel of the Governor's office, has a number of cases currently under investigation. He expects more charges soon.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----