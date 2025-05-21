Photos: ‘Ride of Silence’ honors cyclist killed in Peachtree City

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Members of the Southside Cycling Club hold a "Ride of Silence" as part of National Bike Month and to honor Carl Wiggers, a Coweta County businessman who was fatally injured in a cycling accident last month. (Marcia Wiggers)

Dozens of cyclists rode in silence through Peachtree City on Tuesday evening to honor the memory of Carl Wiggers, a Coweta County businessman who was killed in a cycling accident last month.

The backstory:

The memorial ride was part of the national "Ride of Silence," an annual event held during National Bike Month to remember cyclists killed or injured on public roadways.

The Peachtree City event was organized by the Southside Cycling Club, which was founded 25 years ago in Fayette County after a local cyclist was seriously injured in a car-bike crash.

Wiggers died on April 5 after being struck by a truck while riding on a two-lane road in Coweta County. The truck driver involved in the incident has been charged.

The Peachtree City ride covered just over nine miles at a slow, reflective pace, beginning at the old Kmart parking lot with a police escort for safety. A social gathering followed the ride, giving friends, family, and fellow cyclists a chance to remember Wiggers and support one another.

What they're saying:

Cyclists participating in the ride wore red—Wiggers’ favorite color—as a tribute. His wife, Marcia Wiggers, also a cyclist, took part in the event.

"That ride was in honor of Carl," she said. "Red was his favorite color, so we asked everybody to wear red. And they did."

Keith Larson of the Southside Cycling Club said the event is about more than remembrance—it’s a call for improved road safety.

"May is National Bike Month, and Ride of Silence is just another one of the ways we come together as a community to recognize riders and advocate for better safety," he said. "Other rides took place Tuesday in Decatur, Chattahoochee Hills, and Columbus."