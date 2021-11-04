Joc Pederson sending his pearl necklace to Baseball Hall of Fame

Braves outfielder Joc Pederson's pearls became a sensation in itself during the team's journey to a World Series victory.

Well, now Pederson is shipping them off to Cooperstown to be part of baseball history.

Pederson's pearls will be put on display in the Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.

The outfielder will send his trademark jewelry to the Hall of Fame after the parade and championship celebration Friday.

Joc Pederson looks on during Game 4 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Pederson started rocking the pearls during the season saying that he wanted to do something different from what everyone else on the field was doing.

"I just saw the pearls and I was like, you know what? That looks cool," Pederson said. "I’ve done the black chain and the gold chain and all those different ones and — I think a lot of other players have. But I don’t know, kind of caught my eye. I was like, you know, those look good."

Braves manager Brian Snitker told Sports Illustrated that the pearls made him laugh every time he looked up at the Truist Park jumbotron.

"You look at the big screen in Atlanta and you got all these, you know, big, rough, tough guys and they got pearls on," Snitker said. "And all the ladies, like, went in their jewelry boxes and got their pearls out. So, shoot, I'm fine with it. I'm not going to wear them, but …"

The unorthodox jewelry became a hit with Braves fans, with people coming to the games decked out in all things pearly.

