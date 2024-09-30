Jimmy Carter 100: His most notable achievements, things you may not know

article

Former President Jimmy Carter's accomplishments span his presidency, humanitarian work, and advocacy after leaving office. This article takes a look at his most notable achievements and some lesser known facts about the former president.

Here are 10 of his most notable achievements:

Camp David Accords (1978) – Carter brokered a historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel, leading to a lasting peace treaty between the two nations. It is considered one of the most significant diplomatic achievements of the 20th century.

Creation of the Department of Energy (1977) – Carter established the Department of Energy to address energy shortages, promote energy conservation, and advance research into renewable energy.

Panama Canal Treaties (1977) – Carter negotiated treaties that returned control of the Panama Canal to Panama, improving relations with Latin American countries and demonstrating respect for international agreements.

Advancement of Human Rights – Carter made human rights a central focus of U.S. foreign policy. He criticized oppressive regimes and emphasized civil and political rights as a foundation of diplomacy.

Establishment of the Department of Education (1979) – Carter helped create a cabinet-level Department of Education, which focused on improving the quality of education and centralizing education policy at the federal level.

Expansion of National Parks – Carter signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (1980), which protected over 157 million acres of land in Alaska, significantly expanding U.S. national parks and wildlife refuges.

Normalization of Relations with China (1979) – Carter formally recognized the People's Republic of China, establishing diplomatic relations and improving ties between the two nations after years of isolation.

Iran Hostage Crisis Negotiation (1981) – Although the hostages were released after Carter left office, his administration worked tirelessly to negotiate their safe return after 444 days of captivity, a highly difficult and tense international crisis.

Global Humanitarian Work through The Carter Center – After his presidency, Carter founded The Carter Center, an organization dedicated to human rights, democracy promotion, conflict resolution, and disease eradication. The Center's work has been instrumental in eliminating diseases like Guinea worm.

Nobel Peace Prize (2002) – Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his decades of tireless efforts in diplomacy, promoting peace, democracy, human rights, and international development, particularly through The Carter Center.

OTHER BIRTHDAY STORIES

Here are 10 little-known facts about former President Jimmy Carter:

Peanut Farmer – Before entering politics, Carter was a successful peanut farmer in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, following his service in the U.S. Navy. He returned to farming after his father's death in 1953 to save the family farm from financial difficulties.

Naval Nuclear Engineer – Carter was trained as a nuclear engineer in the U.S. Navy under Admiral Hyman Rickover. He was part of a team that helped develop the U.S. Navy's nuclear submarine program.

First President Born in a Hospital – Carter was the first U.S. president to be born in a hospital, on October 1, 1924, at the Wise Sanitarium in Plains, Georgia.

Speed Reader – Carter was a speed reader, capable of reading several hundred words per minute. He has used this skill throughout his life to absorb large amounts of information quickly.

Author of More Than 30 Books – Carter was a prolific author, having written over 30 books on a variety of topics including politics, religion, human rights, and his personal life. His memoirs and reflections have won critical acclaim.

First President to Live in Public Housing – As a child, Carter lived in public housing. His family moved into government-subsidized housing for workers in Plains, Georgia, when his father managed a farm.

Amnesty for Vietnam Draft Evaders – On his first day in office, Carter granted amnesty to thousands of men who had evaded the draft during the Vietnam War, a highly controversial but principled decision aimed at national healing.

Skilled Woodworker – Carter was an accomplished woodworker and carpenter. He often crafted furniture and even built some of the furniture in his own home. His woodworking skills align with his lifelong commitment to manual labor, especially through his work with Habitat for Humanity.

Beekeeper – Carter took up beekeeping after leaving the White House. He tended to a number of hives on his property and advocated for environmental protection and bee conservation.

Cancer Survivor – In 2015, at the age of 90, Carter was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma that had spread to his brain and liver. Remarkably, after undergoing treatment, Carter announced later that year that he was cancer-free.

Here are 10 unusual facts about former President Jimmy Carter:

UFO Sighting – In 1969, before becoming president, Carter reported seeing an unidentified flying object (UFO) while in Leary, Georgia. Though he didn't claim it was an alien spacecraft, he described a bright light in the sky, which remains unexplained to this day.

Speed Walker – Carter was known for his unusual hobby of speed walking. Even while president, he often walked at a fast pace for exercise, sometimes covering up to three miles in just 45 minutes.

First President to Be Sworn in Using a Nickname – Carter’s full name is James Earl Carter Jr., but he was sworn in as president using his nickname "Jimmy," which is rare for U.S. presidents, who typically use their full legal names during the inauguration.

Unusual Energy-Saving Measure – As a sign of his commitment to energy conservation, Carter famously installed solar panels on the White House roof in 1979. Though they were later removed by President Reagan, Carter’s solar initiative was well ahead of its time.

Taught Sunday School During Presidency – While in office, Carter often taught Sunday school at his Baptist church in Plains, Georgia. This unusual activity for a sitting president reflects his deep religious faith and humble background.

Fainting on a Jog – In 1979, during a jog on a hot day in Maryland, Carter collapsed from heat exhaustion. The incident drew widespread attention and was notable because he was one of the first presidents to make jogging a regular part of his exercise routine.

Sent a Message to Aliens – Carter’s administration oversaw NASA’s Voyager missions, which included the famous "Golden Records" sent into space with messages and sounds from Earth in case the spacecraft ever encountered extraterrestrial life. Carter personally contributed a message of peace and goodwill.

First President to Graduate from a Public High School – Carter was the first U.S. president to graduate from a public high school. He attended Plains High School in Georgia, a relatively modest background compared to the private school educations of many other presidents.

Expert Fly Fisherman – Carter was an expert fly fisherman and enjoyed the sport passionately. In fact, he is known to have fished in some of the most remote and pristine streams across the world, including in the U.S. and South America.

Navy Reactor Emergency Response – In 1952, Carter helped disassemble and repair a nuclear reactor that had partially melted down at the Chalk River facility in Canada. As part of the U.S. Navy's nuclear program, Carter and his team worked in highly dangerous conditions, something very few people know about his early career.