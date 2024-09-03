Jimmy Carter's 100th Birthday: Students invited to enter postcard contest
ATLANTA - The Jimmy Carter National Historical Park is inviting children to help celebrate former President Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday by participating in a postcard contest.
As part of the 2024 Plains Peanut Festival, the park is encouraging students to design a 3x5 unruled index card with artwork and a message wishing Carter a happy birthday. The design must incorporate peanuts and relate to the birthday theme.
Entries will be judged on creativity and how well they incorporate the theme. Students are encouraged to use crayons, pencils, pens, and markers for their original artwork, but no copyrighted trademarks will be accepted.
Postcards must be mailed to Courtney Stoops at 300 North Bond St., Plains, Georgia, 31780, by Wednesday, Sept. 11.
For more information about the contest, visit the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park website.