Against All Odds: Jimmy Carter nears 100th birthday, plans being made

If anyone had asked 16 months ago, we wouldn't have thought that a 100th birthday party would be held for former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter entered hospice care in February 2023. At that time, doctors told the family he might have only days to live.

It has now been over 500 days since the family received that news.

Unfortunately, his beloved wife, Rosalynn Carter, did not survive as long after she entered hospice. Mrs. Carter entered hospice on Nov. 17, 2023, and died just two days later on November 19, with Jimmy Carter at her side.

At 99 years old, Carter is the longest-lived former U.S. president.

He has been the earliest-serving living former president since Gerald Ford's death in 2006. In 2012, he surpassed Herbert Hoover as the longest-retired president.

On January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021, Carter became the first president to live to the 40th anniversary of his inauguration and post-presidency, respectively.

In 2017, Carter, then 92, became the oldest former president ever to attend an American presidential inauguration.

On March 22, 2019, he became the nation's longest-lived president when he surpassed the lifespan of George H. W. Bush, who died at the age of 94 years, 171 days, on Nov. 30, 2018.

Gerald Ford, the 38th president, was 93 years and 165 days when he passed away on December 26, 2006.

Now that Mr. Carter has made it this long, people seem optimistic that he will stick around at least long enough to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Events that have already been planned include a 100-mile community bicycle ride in his home county and a free film festival in Atlanta organized by the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. The film festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on September 28 and will feature some of Carter's favorite films.

The Carters enjoyed watching movies, and according to records, hundreds of movies were shown at the White House while Jimmy Carter was president. Additionally, when Carter was the governor of Georgia, he helped bring the film industry to the state.

Admission to the film festival will be free. On the day of his birthday, the library will follow its tradition of having the admission price match the former president's age.

The Plains, Trains, and Bike Chains bicycle ride takes place annually during the Plains Peanut Festival. The ride is normally 50 miles, but organizers are planning to increase it to 100 miles this year in recognition of Mr. Carter.

Although the organizers of the Plains Peanut Festival, which is taking place the Saturday before Carter's birthday, haven't made any announcements at this time, it seems like a safe bet that there will be a special focus on Mr. Carter and his birthday this year.

In mid-June, Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, gave an update to Southern Living. He told the magazine that his grandfather was "experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process" without his beloved longtime love. He also mentioned that Jimmy Carter is not awake every day but is still spending time with his family whenever he can.

Although Carter's presidency was initially viewed by some as a failure, there is no denying his popularity, especially after he left office.

The Carters founded the Carter Center, which focuses on human rights, disease prevention, and conflict resolution worldwide.

Throughout his life and career, Carter has been seen as a figure of integrity and humility. He garnered respect from both sides of the political aisle, and even those who disagreed with his policies as president often praised his contributions to humanitarian causes and global peace efforts.

Carter is also known for his approachable and down-to-earth nature and willingness to engage with people from all walks of life.

Regardless of how long he remains with us, he will be deeply missed when he is gone.

George H. W. Bush

Age at Death: 94 years, 171 days

Date of Birth: June 12, 1924

Date of Death: November 30, 2018

Gerald Ford

Age at Death: 93 years, 165 days

Date of Birth: July 14, 1913

Date of Death: December 26, 2006

Ronald Reagan

Age at Death: 93 years, 120 days

Date of Birth: February 6, 1911

Date of Death: June 5, 2004

John Adams

Age at Death: 90 years, 247 days

Date of Birth: October 30, 1735

Date of Death: July 4, 1826

Herbert Hoover

Age at Death: 90 years, 71 days

Date of Birth: August 10, 1874

Date of Death: October 20, 1964

Harry S. Truman

Age at Death: 88 years, 232 days

Date of Birth: May 8, 1884

Date of Death: December 26, 1972

James Madison

Age at Death: 85 years, 104 days

Date of Birth: March 16, 1751

Date of Death: June 28, 1836

Thomas Jefferson

Age at Death: 83 years, 82 days

Date of Birth: April 13, 1743

Date of Death: July 4, 1826

Richard Nixon

Age at Death: 81 years, 103 days

Date of Birth: January 9, 1913

Date of Death: April 22, 1994

John Quincy Adams