Fake Jimmy Carter death announcement spreads like wildfire on X

News that former President Jimmy Carter died on Tuesday does not appear to be true.

X (formerly known as Twitter) is blowing up right now because of an "announcement" that appears to have been originally posted by far-right political activist and internet personality Laura Loomer.

The post quickly began trending on social media, with many people retweeting it without taking a closer look. If they had, they would have noticed the multiple inaccurate statements, specifically in paragraphs two through four.

Loomer seemed to have realized fairly quickly that the announcement was fake, but her tweet had already been retweeted many, many times.

Loomer is now being roasted by those who realized right away that it was not factual, asking why she didn't read it or why she didn't realize that it was satire.

It appears that X has now also started putting a warning on posts containing incorrect information.

Mr. Carter's 100th birthday is fast approaching. He will become a centenarian on Oct. 1 and many people believe that he will still be here on that date.

On Monday, Carter's grandson, former Georgia senator Jason Carter, spoke about his grandfather and said he believes that Mr. Carter would have been proud of President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race for president.

In June, Jason Carter said that his grandfather was "experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process."

Carter entered hospice care in his hometown of Plains in February 2023. At that time, the Carter Center announced the 39th President of the United States "decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention."

Jason Carter said in June that his grandfather seems to be in good spirits and is facing a new phase of his life without his wife Rosalynn, who died in November 2023.

When the former president does pass away, there are very specific procedures that will be followed in announcing his death. It seems highly unlikely that his passing will be leaked before it has been announced through official channels.