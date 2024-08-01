'Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song' announced for Sept. 17 at Fox Theatre

The Carter Center has announced a landmark musical event, "Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song," to commemorate the 100th birthday of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

Set to take place on Sept. 17 at Atlanta's historic Fox Theatre, the concert will feature an array of world-renowned artists performing live tributes, alongside special guest appearances honoring Carter's enduring legacy of service to humanity. Tickets, priced at $100 in honor of Carter’s centennial, will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100.

Future POTUS Jimmy Carter visits Capricorn Records during the production of Dickey Betts debut album "Highway Call." (Left to Right) Unknown, Unknown, Capricorn Records Co-Founder Phil Walden, First Lady of Georgia Rosalynn Carter and Governor Jimmy Carter.

The event will bring together celebrated voices from various musical genres, including pop, rock, gospel, country, jazz, hip-hop, and classical music. Notable performers set to grace the stage include Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus. Emmy award-winner Rickey Minor will serve as the musical director, with appearances by celebrity guests such as Dale Murphy and Killer Mike. Additional artists and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jason Carter, President Carter's grandson and chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather. I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music."

The concept of the concert stems from Jimmy Carter's deep love for music, which has significantly influenced his life and career. During his successful 1976 presidential campaign, music legends such as the Allman Brothers band rallied to his message of change, honesty, and character.

Reflecting on Carter's impact, Chuck Leavell, former keyboardist for the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones, remarked, "Back when Jimmy Carter was running for president, the Allman Brothers played concerts for his campaign because we believed in his vision for hope and change for America. We could never have imagined what a positive impact he would have on the entire world. It’s an honor to play at his 100th birthday and celebrate a man whose legacy will surely continue to inspire future generations."

Tad Hutcheson, managing director of community engagement at Delta, shared Delta's pride in supporting the event, stating, "Delta is honored to celebrate the 100th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter and to support The Carter Center in its work to wage peace, fight disease, and build hope as part of our commitment to keep climbing toward a more just and equitable world. Giving back to the communities where we live, work, and serve has been core to Delta and our culture for nearly 100 years, and we are proud to work with respected partners like The Carter Center to help care for the planet and people within it."

Delta Air Lines is the presenting sponsor for the concert, which will benefit the Carter Center’s global peace and health initiatives.

Concert Details:

Event: Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song

Date & Time: 7:30 p.m Sept. 17

Venue: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Tickets: $100 (excluding taxes and fees), available at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100 from 10 a.m. on Aug. 5

Purpose: Proceeds will support The Carter Center's mission to promote peace and improve health worldwide.

The event will be executive produced by the award-winning teams at ROK Productions and Diversified Production Services (DPS), with Elizabeth Kelly and Carly Vaknin serving as executive producers.

In addition to the concert, the public is invited to contribute to a new digital mosaic celebrating President Carter’s birthday by submitting images, videos, and messages at CarterCenter.org/JimmyCarter100.

The Rock & Roll President

One of Carter's nicknames was "The Rock & Roll President" because of his love for music and strong connections to the music industry, particularly rock and roll artists.

During his 1975 presidential campaign, Carter received support from several influential rock musicians, including The Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and others. They held benefit concerts for Carter, and their public endorsements helped boost his campaign.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ ATLANTA - May 5: Former President Jimmy Carter, co-chairman of the Heal Our Children/Heal The World initiative with Singer/Songwriter TLC, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Rosalynn Carter, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Jimmy Carter and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes backstage at The Omni Coliseum in Atlanta Georgia. May 5, 1993 (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Carter's association with rock and roll reflected a broader cultural shift in America in the 1970s. His openness to the counterculture and his ability to connect with the younger generation through music marked a departure from previous presidents. He frequently appeared at events with musicians and incorporated music into his public and political life.

Carter also developed deep, personal friendships with several musicians, including Gregg Allman, Willie Nelson, and Bob Dylan.

According to stories told by former White House staffers, Willie Nelson even smoked pot on the roof of the White House with Carter's son, Chip. Carter would sometimes take the stage when Nelson performed in Georgia and pretend to play the harmonica during the song "Georgia on My Mind."

Another story involves the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. According to NewYorker.com, Elvis called Carter one night at the White House in 1977. When asked about the call, Carter explained that he and Elvis were cousins and that the Carters and the Presleys "go way back." He also said that Elvis was calling because he had a friend in jail in Memphis and wanted Carter to give him a presidential pardon. However, Carter told Elvis that he couldn't help him.

In more recent years, the Carters became close to country legends Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks through Habitat for Humanity. When Rosalynn Carter passed away in November 2023, Yearwood and Brooks sang at her memorial service in Atlanta. Famed pianist David Osborne, who played for the Carters for 38 years, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus also contributed to the service.

Other 100th Birthday Celebrations

Carter entered hospice care in February 2023. At that time, doctors told the family he might have only days to live. It has now been over 500 days since the family received that news.

Carter will turn 100 years old on Oct. 1.

On March 22, 2019, he became the nation's longest-lived president when he surpassed the lifespan of George H. W. Bush, who died at the age of 94 years, 171 days, on Nov. 30, 2018.

RELATED: Against All Odds: Jimmy Carter nears 100th birthday, plans underway

Other events that have been planned include a 100-mile community bicycle ride in his home county and a free film festival in Atlanta organized by the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. The film festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sep. 28 and will feature some of Carter's favorite films.