Jimmy Carter at 100: Celebrations begin before Carter's 100th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter will reach a major milestone tomorrow, celebrating his 100th birthday.

This significant day comes after months of anticipation, as the former president has been in hospice care since February of last year. Carter, known for his dedication to promoting human rights, has continued to inspire with his lifelong commitment to making the world a better place.

Earlier this month, a star-studded musical event hosted by the Carter Center at the Fox Theatre was held in his honor. The concert featured performances by Angelique Kidjo, BeBe Winans, The B-52s. Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus. It also featured many appearances by celebrities and other former presidents by video. For those unable to attend and the former president, the concert will be shown at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 on GPB TV.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden, one of Carter's close friends, sent a special birthday message. In his message, Biden praised Carter's "hopeful vision" for the country and his unwavering belief in human goodness. Biden, the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, acknowledged Carter’s role as the oldest living U.S. president.

Carter's birthday was also celebrated at the annual Plains Peanut Festival over the weekend and during the JC100 Film Festival at the Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta on Saturday. The Presidential Library also has a special exhibit – 100 Portraits for 100 Years of Jimmy Carter – on display in honor of the former president.

The Carter Center is also inviting the public to submit photos to contribute to a mosaic celebrating Carter’s legacy.

Additionally, in honor of his environmental advocacy, 101 trees will be planted. The first two will be planted tomorrow at the State Capitol and the Carter Center, with 99 more to follow through March next year. The tree tribute highlights Carter's lifelong dedication to environmental stewardship and community service.