Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday celebrated with grand musical gala at Fox Theater

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100 in just a few weeks, but notable Georgians came out on Tuesday for a historic celebration at the Fox Theater in Midtown Atlanta.

Titled "Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song," the event will feature performances from a variety of acclaimed musicians, including Angélique Kidjo, BeBe Winans, Carlene Carter, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Duane Betts, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Maren Morris, The B-52s, The War And Treaty, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

"He has always loved music. We’ve all been to concerts with them. He’s always, you know, invited people to the White House, even in those days, invited people to the Governor’s Mansion. And has lived his life celebrating with music. So, we figured it was a perfect way to do this unique 100th birthday," said the former president's grandson, Jason Carter.

Carter says his grandfather has had a passion for music of all kinds, from gospel to rock to country.

The red carpet was a who's who of pop culture, politicians, and other celebrities from around the Southeast.

Some of the entertainers on Tuesday evening are even close friends of President Carter, such as Chuck Leavell, who played with the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones. He is just one of the many invited who call him "Jimmy" and not "Mr. President."

A further celebration of President Carter’s birthday is the crowd-building of a new digital mosaic of images, videos, and messages sent in by the public. Add yours at CarterCenter.org/JimmyCarter100

President Carter will celebrate his actual birthday on Oct. 1.

