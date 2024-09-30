Jimmy Carter: 100 Portraits for 100 Years of Carter now on display

Image 1 of 18 ▼

"100 Portraits for 100 Years of Jimmy Carter" in honor of former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday is now open at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and will be on display until Nov. 30, 2024. The exhibition is primarily drawn from the museum collection of the library, with most of the portraits sent to the Carter White House from around the country and the world.

The exhibition includes portraits in the traditional forms of oil and watercolor paintings, pastels, charcoal, pencil drawings, as well as portraits made of wire, hand-tooled leather, wood, velvet, etched metal, and yarn.

While some of the portraits were created by professionals and nationally-acclaimed artists such as Chris diDomizio, Andy Warhol and Peter Max, others are by self-taught or amateur artists.

The exhibition is included with museum admission.