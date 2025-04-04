Jesus Monroy, accused of killing 16-year-old Mia Campos, granted bond

The Brief Jesus Monroy, accused of murdering his pregnant teenage girlfriend Mia Campos, was granted bond for a second time despite additional charges and DNA evidence confirming he fathered her unborn child. Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson criticized the bond decision, emphasizing the commitment to achieving justice for the victim and her child. The case has garnered significant attention due to the disturbing nature of the allegations and the victim's young age.



The man accused of strangling his pregnant teenage girlfriend was granted bond for a second time on Friday.

The decision prompted sharp criticism from Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson.

Mia Campos' murder

The backstory:

Jesus Monroy, 20, was initially charged in July 2024 with the death of 16-year-old Mia Campos, who was seven months pregnant. Police charged him with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, feticide, and making false statements after Campos was found dead on July 15.

According to investigators, Monroy allegedly lured Campos away from her home before strangling her and moving her body. Authorities also say Monroy was the father of Campos’ unborn child.

In February, a Gwinnett County grand jury indicted Monroy on additional charges, including enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, child molestation, and two more counts of making false statements.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mia Campos (Supplied)

The case has drawn significant attention due to the disturbing nature of the allegations and the victim’s age.

Jesus Monroy's bond hearing

What we know:

Despite the new charges and efforts by the district attorney’s office to keep Monroy in custody, a judge granted him bond again following a hearing Wednesday.

During that hearing, prosecutors presented DNA evidence confirming Monroy had fathered Campos’s unborn child.

They also submitted evidence showing Monroy fled from his home in a family complex last September when police arrived with a search warrant.

Dig deeper:

Despite being granted bond, the Gwinnett County Adult Detention's website showed Monroy in custody late Friday evening.

Gwinnett County District Attorney reacts to bond

What they're saying:

"As a result of Defendant being granted bond again, even with additional charges, the District Attorney’s Office will continue to fight to bring justice and accountability to the Defendant because of the heinous offense of killing a pregnant teenaged mother, and her child," Austin-Gatson said Friday.

"We do not agree with the granting of bond in such cases as this, but we present the issues to the Court, and the Court gives her ruling," she continued. "We assure the family that the District Attorney’s Office will fight and achieve justice in this case. The defendant has a legal right and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We will prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

