Watch: Bond hearing for Jesus Monroy, accused of killing pregnant teen
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A bond hearing is scheduled today for a man accused of killing a pregnant teenager in Gwinnett County.
Jesus Monroy faces charges of malice murder and felony murder in the death of 18-year-old Mia Campos. According to investigators, Monroy allegedly lured Campos away from her home before strangling her and moving her body. Authorities also say Monroy was the father of Campos’ unborn child.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Man accused of killing pregnant teen faces new charges, returns to jail
- Gwinnett County DA speaks out against bond for accused killer Jesus Monroy
The case has drawn significant attention due to the disturbing nature of the allegations and the victim’s age.