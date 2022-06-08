Inmate who removed ankle monitor, left work release program arrested

article

A Hall County inmate who removed his ankle monitor while on work release is back in custody, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Jerry Lamar Thomas left the Hall County Jail's custody on Monday. More information about his arrest is forthcoming, the sheriff's office said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas left the jail around 5:45 p.m. for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard.

Deputies said around 6:20 p.m. they got a call that Thomas never showed. Five minutes later, deputies said they received an alert his ankle monitor was removed.

Thomas was ordered to participate in the work release program after he was arrested on May 9 on drug possession charges.