Man wanted for cutting off ankle monitor, walking away from work-release program

A work-release inmate was supposed to go to a job interview on Monday evening, but instead, took off his ankle monitor and fled, Hall County deputies said.

Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, of Gainesville, is now a wanted man. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said he left the jail around 5:45 p.m. for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard.

Deputies said around 6:20 p.m. they got a call that Thomas never showed. Five minutes later, deputies said they received an alert his ankle monitor was removed.

Thomas is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with close-cut strawberry blonde hair. Deputies said they want the public to pay close attention to his visible tattoos on his neck, face and arms.

Thomas had been ordered to participate in the work release program after he was arrested on May 9 on drug possession charges.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.