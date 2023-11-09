Family of man shot to death during dognapping to sue apartment complex

The family of a 22-year-old man gunned down at his Buckhead apartment complex while walking his French bulldog is expected to announce a lawsuit against the company that owned the complex.

Jayden McKinnon was shot and killed in Lindbergh in August.

Police say that McKinnon was walking his dogs on the afternoon of Aug. 12 at Willowcrest in Lindbergh when a gunman shot him in the neck.

Medics rushed McKinnon to Grady Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Residents told FOX 5 they thought the shooting happened during an attempted robbery because McKinnon's bulldog was missing.

After days of investigating, police say they identified a suspect in the shooting as 24-year-old David Kenney. Officers arrested Kenney on Aug. 18 and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say they also have recovered Kenney's bulldog and returned him to the victim's family.

In a statement, the family's lawyers say McKinnon lived at the complex with his mother. The complaint alleges that the gate to the complex was not working at the time of the shooting and had not been in operation for weeks before the incident.

The lawyers claim that Kenney wasn't a resident at the complex and the broken gate allowed him to get in.

McKinnon's family and lawyers will address the lawsuit against WCV Lindbergh LLC, the owner of the apartment complex, on Thursday morning.