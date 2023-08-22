Suspect charged with murdering man at Buckhead apartments, victim's missing dog recovered

Atlanta police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting and dognapping at a Buckhead apartment complex.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Aug. 12 at Willowest in Lindbergh, which is located at 485 Lindbergh Place.

At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Jaden McKinnon shot at least once.

Medics rushed McKinnon to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting shocked the residents of the apartment complex. One resident told FOX that he didn't think something like this would happen so close to home - especially during the middle of the day.

"I'm gonna have to start carrying my pistol," the resident said. "If we are in the Wild Wild West somebody needs to let me know."

Residents say the shooting may have happened during an attempted dognapping because McKinnon's French bulldog was missing.

After days of investigating, police say they identified a suspect in the shooting as 24-year-old David Kenney. Officers arrested Kenney Friday and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say they also have recovered Kenney's bulldog and returned him to the victim's family.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.