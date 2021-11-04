'It's a pretty cool circle': Pilot, former Cobb County Commissioner flies the World Series champs home

The Atlanta Braves winning the world series is a full-circle moment for former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott.

"It's hard to believe it's only been five years since opening day back in 2017," Ott said.

Ott was on the commission when it voted to approve the deal to build a new stadium in Cobb County in 2013.

The deal was for a $672 million stadium that would move the team out of downtown Atlanta.

"I had been a commissioner for nine of 10 years. And you hear Cobb County's going to get a stadium and the Battery. There was some contention with the whole thing. I think there were doubts in people's minds that it was going to work. And here we are, five years later," Ott said.

The Atlanta Braves clutched the world series title in Houston Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the fans celebrated at home. At Truist Park and the Battery.

Ott's and others' visions nearly a decade ago came to life.

"The entire area has just really come alive. I live about a mile and a half, two miles away, and for example, Friday night fireworks, or the concerts, you can hear them at our house. It really just changed the character of the area," he said.

On Wednesday, Ott's journey with the Braves came full circle.

"The scheduler, I don't think she knew, was like what's the trip? And I said bringing the Braves home," Ott said.

The team touched down in Atlanta early that evening, on a plane piloted by Ott himself.

He's been a pilot for decades.

COBB COUNTY PILOT GOES ON MISSION TO HELP AFGHAN EVACUEES

Ott said he didn't pull any string, didn't ask for any favor. He simply just put in for the flight just like any other trip.

He said it's a trip that seems like it was just meant to be.

"It was destiny or whatever. I voted on the stadium, build it, get it open, and then fly them home. It's a pretty cool circle," Ott said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS