Loganville church groups, Georgia state senator among those in Israel during brutal attack

An unknown number of people from metro Atlanta are in Israel trying to find their way home following this weekend’s violent attack on the country.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta said a meeting between Israeli diplomats and Delta Air Lines about their return was imminent. They planned on releasing a joint statement in the coming days.

DELTA CANCELS FLIGHTS TO, FROM ISRAEL FOR THE REST OF OCTOBER

Religious groups from Georgia stuck in Israel

Two church groups from Loganville were among the Americans trying to return home Monday. The lead pastor for Graystone Church posted on social media that they were on their final flight back to Atlanta.

First Baptist Church of Loganville’s co-pastor Chase Snyder said they are still working out a way home.

"We are heartbroken to see the violence that is unfolding in Israel and Palestine. Last week a group from our church traveled to Israel to tour the Holy Land," Snyder said. "We are in close contact with them and are grateful to know that they are safe. Their travel agency is working diligently to secure flights home, and we will continue to pray until they return. We appreciate the concern and support from our community. We are praying for our team’s safe return home and for the conflict to end quickly."

Dov Wilker, the southeast director of the American Jewish Committee said there are many other families and student groups there right now for the holiday Shemini Atzeret.

Photos from Israel after the early October attack.

Georgia senator on trip with mother to Israel says he is safe and being 'well taken care of'

A member of the Georgia Senate is currently on a trip to Israel with his mother, according to posts on social media.

Sen. Russ Goodman, who represents District 8 in south Georgia, posted a video of an American flag being raised on a boat on the Sea of Galilee.

Goodman says that his mom asked him several months back if he would go with her on a trip to the "holy land." He shared a photo of himself standing on top of Mount Precipice with Nazareth in the background. He also shared of photo of himself and his mom standing on top of Mt. Carmel.

Goodman says in his post that he has received numerous texts from friends and family in south Georgia, and he wanted to let everyone know that he and his mother are safe and "being well taken care of."

Jewish Americans in Atlanta have been stunned at the events of the last few days.

"It has absolutely been one of the most difficult days in my life," said Dov Wilker, the southeast director of the American Jewish Committee. "It’s been painful to think about what’s going on with my family and friends. I’m constantly checking in with them to see how they’re doing."

Wilker said Hamas’ wrath has been ruthless and blind.

"They’re doing this indiscriminate of whether someone is Jewish or not," he said. "They are seeking to destroy. They are seeking to defy, they are seeking to terrorize."