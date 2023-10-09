Expand / Collapse search

Delta cancels flights to, from Israel for the rest of October

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Delta Air Lines announced Monday that the company would be canceling all flights to and from Tel Aviv-Yafo for the rest of the month citing the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Delta says all customers who planned to travel between now and Oct. 31 must reach out to the company to rebook their flights and fly on the reissued tickets by Nov. 30, 2023.

RELATED: At least 9 Americans killed in weekend Hamas attacks on Israel

Anyone who books after may be subject to a difference in fare. They have outlined all the details for rebooking online.

This story was reported out of Atlanta.

