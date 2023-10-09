Georgia senator on trip with mother to Israel says he is safe and being 'well taken care of'

article

A member of the Georgia Senate is currently on a trip to Israel with his mother, according to posts on social media.

Sen. Russ Goodman, who represents District 8 in south Georgia, posted a video of an America flag being raised on a boat on the Sea of Galilee.

Goodman says that his mom asked him several months back if he would go with her on a trip to the "holy land." He shared a photo of himself standing on top of Mount Precipice with Nazareth in the background. He also shared of photo of himself and his mom standing on top of Mt. Caramel.

Goodman says in his post that he has received numerous texts from friends and family in south Georgia and he wanted to let everyone know that he and his mother are safe and "being well taken care of."

He also said that the Israeli government and their people love America and while he's always felt a close kinship with our Israeli brothers and sisters, the last two days have reinforced that feeling.

He also said that representatives from the state and federal level as well as the Israeli government have been in contact with him and he is grateful for their concern for their safety and everything they have done to ensure it.

He closed by saying that he hopes God grants a swift victory to the Israeli Defense Forces.

It is now being reported that at least 9 American citizens were killed in the weekend attack by Hamas on Israel. The attack has left more than 1,000 dead and thousands more injured on both sides.

Goodman, who is a Republican, has been a member of the Georgia senate since January 2021. District 8 includes Milledgeville, Cochran, Fitzgerald, Tifton and Valdosta.