Georgia leaders react to conflict between Israel, Hamas

article

Georgia leaders took to social media Saturday to express their concern and loyalty to Israel following a surprise attack by the militant group Hamas.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press. Almost 250 Israelis have died, at least 1,700 were reported wounded as of 5:46 p.m. EDT.

In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country was at war with Hamas, and vowed to "take revenge for this black day."

Georgia politicians, like Gov. Brian Kemp, quickly recognized Israel as an ally.

"The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people," he said on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock released separate statements condemning the militant group:

"I condemn in the strongest terms Hamas’ indiscriminate and murderous assault on our Israeli allies. This evening I spoke with Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon to convey Georgians’ support for Israel and the Israeli people, and our outrage and grief at the murder of Israeli civilians.

"I expect to be briefed by senior U.S. national security officials within the hour on the latest developments and efforts to support our allies and protect Americans in the region."

State representatives also weighed in on the conflict. Many of them followed suit, declaring solidarity:

Rep. Hank Johnson and Rep. Tyler Harper offered their thoughts and prayers:

"My prayers are towards a quick end to the violence unleashed by Hamas against the State of Israel, and my thoughts and prayers are with the innocent people of Israel and Gaza, and for their families and friends here and elsewhere who are concerned and fearful for their safety. Violence and war do not bring peace. Only dialogue can do so. For too long, the world has ignored the issue of a Palestinian homeland. Until this issue is resolved and justice allowed to reign, peace will continue to elude the world."

Other representatives said they were mourning the lives lost:

Rep. Rich McCormick, Rep. Austin Scott and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made impassioned posts. Greene vowed "America will not allow" Israel to be wiped out in the conflict:

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the unprecedented attack, confirming he told the prime minister the U.S. would be offering support to Israel:

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.