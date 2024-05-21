Inmate from College Park dies at DeKalb County Jail

article

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of an inmate, Charles Robert Smith, 31, who passed away while in custody on May 20.

Preliminary reports indicate that Smith experienced a medical emergency in his jail cell at approximately 10:06 a.m.

CHARLES ROBERT SMITH

According to the sheriff's office, the on-site medical team responded to provide emergency services. EMS personnel arrived shortly after and pronounced Smith deceased.

The on-site medical team from the sheriff’s office responded promptly to provide emergency services. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived shortly thereafter, but Smith, a resident of College Park, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Smith had been in custody since Dec. 9, 2023, facing charges of VGCSA – Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon or First Offender, both classified as felonies.

OTHER INMATE DEATHS

DeKalb County inmate dies in jail after almost 3 months in custody

27-year-old inmate dies at DeKalb County Jail, investigation underway

The cause of Smith's death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner, and the incident is currently under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS).