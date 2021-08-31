Impact of Ida threatens Georgia restaurant seafood supply

Major interstates are closed because of debris from Hurricane Ida, threatening restaurants in metro Atlanta's ability to receive food with short shelf lives.

About 16 years ago, Andy Erbacher opened his "famous seafood" place in Marietta.

Not long after that opening, Hurricane Katrina battered New Orleans and ultimately, his business.

"It was scary opening up a new business and turning around to scramble to find the stuff," he said.

The shrimp, oysters and other seafood sold here comes from the gulf coast. And when wild weather interrupts boating, it also stalls businesses all over the country including right in metro Atlanta.

Now, 16 years after Hurricane Katrina, he says Hurricane Ida has started to have the same effect.

"It has affected the entire supply line," Erbacher said. "And it's affected the roads, so even if [his independent supplier] gets the supplies, he's still got to get here.

"Eventually, it's going to impact cost. That's not a temporary setback," Erbacher said.

While some businesses hold their breath about what's to come, others are helping.

Just show ID as proof you're displaced from the hurricane at Louisiana Bistreaux in Buckhead for 10% off.

"To me, it helps the financial burden" GM Nikki Thompson said. She lived in Baton Rouge for more than 20 years and says she knows what it's like to have daunting bills because of a hurricane.

"People didn't expect this, and probably didn't have money saved up," she said.

Bayou Q in Roswell will give a portion of its sales for hurricane recovery.

Atlatna-area restaurants are impacted by when supply lines shut down due to Hurricane Ida. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It's just a gesture of goodwill to do our little part," the owner of Bayou Q, Marcus Dickman said.

