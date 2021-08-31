Hurricane Ida: How evacuees in Georgia can get disaster relief, donations

If you or someone you know has been affected by Hurricane Ida or the subsequent tropical storm while taking shelter in Georgia, there are agencies connecting people in need to donations and disaster relief.

Assistance for evacuees can come in the form of federal, state and non-profit programs.

Here's how to find specific assistance:

Apply online or call for FEMA aid

Hurricane Ida evacuees can register for help online with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov.

There is a questionnaire to determine the right type of assistance and application to determine if you qualify for aid.

Survivors can also call 800-621-3362 or TTY at 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days per week.

Seeking minimal assistance?

Organizations such as The Salvation Army and The American Red Cross can provide ways to connect people with nearby shelters or money for gas, baby food and clothing.

The American Red Cross provides ways to receive services at www.findhelp.org or www.redcross.org/gethelp.

The Salvation Army, which can provide funding for supplies, has a list of locations at https://salvationarmygeorgia.org/locations/. There are dozens of locations listed throughout Georgia.

Need shelter?

Louisianans looking to find shelter there can text "LAShelter" to 898211.

This will help Louisiana residents locate a United Way shelter in their area.

What roads and highways are open?

Know what routes are available before making the journey home.

The latest road and traffic information in Louisiana is at www.511la.org.

If you chose to call from out of state, dial 1-888-762-3511.

