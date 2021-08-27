TIMELINE: When Georgia could feel impacts from Ida

The confidence is growing that Ida will become a major hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast by late Sunday. The position of this track will result in north Georgia seeing impacts from the storm as well.

There are two main scenarios that are likely to happen with this storm. The first is a slower and stronger storm. This means the storm will spend more time over the warm and favorable Gulf waters resulting in a major hurricane that makes landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The timing for north Georgia would be Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

The second scenario is a faster-moving storm and less likely to become a major hurricane. Ida would still reach maximum sustained winds of over 100 mph and make landfall closer to New Orleans. The timing for north Georgia would be Tuesday evening through early Thursday morning.

Regardless of which scenario verifies, the FOX 5 Storm Team is confident our impacts will be much of the same.

The latest models have most of north Georgia receiving 1 to 4 inches of total rain with the highest totals in extreme northwest Georgia and the strongest wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

We will also need to keep an eye on the possibility of isolated spin-up tornadoes, but we still have several days to go to finetune that part of the forecast.

