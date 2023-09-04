Was your property damaged by Hurricane Idalia? GEMA wants your photos

article

If your property took on damage of any kind as a result of Hurricane Idalia, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) wants to hear from you.

Officials are asking affected residents to self-report their damage by uploading photos and videos to the GEMA Egaged Citizens Damage Assessment GeoForm.

On the form, you can specify whether you suffered flooding, fallen trees, a destroyed roof, leaking ceilings or any other sort of destruction. If you need an example, other complaints can be viewed here.

Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock surveyed damage in Valdosta Sunday afternoon. The two told residents that FEMA and GEMA would be assessing damage together in order to provide federal funding to get the state cleaned up as soon as possible.

"If we get that, every bit of the cleanup, every man-hour, every overtime hour will be something that we can claim at the end of this," Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said. "Otherwise, we wake up, and we're holding a 20-billion-dollar bill in our hand."