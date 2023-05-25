Teen involved in high-speed chase stole Hyundai using USB cord, Coweta County deputies say

The theft of Kia and Hyundai cars continue to plague their owners and metro Atlanta law enforcement.

Car owners could get some much-needed protection from the manufacturer soon.

Coweta County deputies say three of the vehicles were stolen this past weekend, one was by a 13-year-old boy, proof of how easy it is.

Deputies were responding to a 911 call of someone trying to break into cars Sunday night, when they tried to pull over a white Hyundai Elantra. They say they learned later it was stolen.

The driver was a 13-year-old and deputies say speeds during their pursuit topped 120 miles an hour. Deputies say the 13-year-old driver almost struck a patrol car head on. The pursuing deputy then decided to disable the car. Deputies say the 13-year-old and his 16-year-old passenger ran away, but they were quickly caught.

APD TO GIVE FREE ANTI-THEFT DEVICE TO KIA, HYUNDAI OWNERS

The 13-year-old would later tell deputies he stole the car with the simple use of a USB cord, a technique well known on social media.

The problem is so bad, Hyundai is sending letters to some owners warning them of the thefts and hopefully a free fix. The company reported that the repairs applied to certain models of Hyundai vehicles. The letter stated the company would fix the car’s alarm and ignition logic, as well as apply window stickers warning thieves the cars were more secure. All of this at no charge to the owner.

Both teens were turned over to juvenile authorities and face charges of car theft, felony fleeing and attempting to elude as well as entering autos.