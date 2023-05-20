Atlanta Police give free anti-theft device to Hyundai, Kia owners

In response to the alarming increase in car thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles, the city of Atlanta has taken action to address the issue. Atlanta police officers were seen distributing steering wheel locks today at the Greenbriar Mall parking lot as part of a proactive initiative. This significant giveaway was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Mayor Dickens' office, along with support from Kia and Hyundai.

The distribution of the steering wheel locks followed a troubling trend of car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai models, which has seen a staggering increase of over a thousand percent year over year. Capt. Atzert, speaking on behalf of the Atlanta Police Department, expressed hope that these devices would serve as a deterrent and help reduce thefts in the future.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Police say until there's a fix on Kia, Hyundai vehicles, The Club is back

In a separate development, Kia and Hyundai have reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed against them regarding allegations that certain vehicles manufactured by the companies are prone to theft. Attorneys representing both the automakers and vehicle owners have confirmed that the settlement is valued at approximately $200 million. This settlement will cover around nine million vehicle owners across the United States who were affected by the issue.

PREVIOUS STORY: Kia, Hyundai recall would be 'completely backwards,' Georgia AG says

As part of the settlement terms, up to $145 million will be allocated for out-of-pocket losses incurred by individuals who experienced vehicle theft. This compensation aims to provide financial relief to those who fell victim to the thefts and suffered losses as a result.

Both Kia and Hyundai have expressed their commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of their customers. They have vowed to continue implementing robust security measures and improvements in their vehicle designs to minimize the risk of theft. By working closely with authorities and engaging in proactive solutions, they aim to enhance the overall ownership experience and ensure the protection of their customers' assets.

As Atlanta takes decisive action to combat the rising number of car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles, the community hopes that the distribution of steering wheel locks and the settlement agreement will yield positive outcomes and provide reassurance to owners in the city and beyond.