Kia, Hyundai recall would be 'completely backwards', Georgia AG says

The Georgia Attorney General came out Friday against a nationwide call for Kia and Hyundai to recall millions of vehicles in the wake of viral exploit which makes stealing those vehicles easy.

Attorneys general from 17 states are urging the federal government to issue the recall because they are too easy to steal. The security vulnerability has been shared as a viral social media challenge.

Videos circulating on TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.

Some Kia and Hyundai cars sold in the United States over the last decade do not have engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, AG Chris Carr puts the blame squarely on criminals, not the consumers or corporations:

"This approach is completely backwards. The State of Georgia will not blame companies for the actions of criminals. We also refuse to put additional burden on companies in order to coddle criminals, as we are seeing being done in far too many cities and states around the country."

An open letter signed by attorney generals Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia released on Thursday calls for the recall.

The theft of such vehicles has become such a problem that the Atlanta Police Department began to give out theft-deterrent devices The Club.

