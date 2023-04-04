Atlanta City Council discusses legal possibilities after series of Kia, Hyundai car thefts

There has been a dramatic jump in auto thefts in Atlanta linked to two car models.

A city leader, who chairs the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee, has asked the city attorney to weigh possible legal action against the car company.

Dustin Hillis and fellow council members got a briefing showing how quickly thieves have been able to steal Kia and Hyundai cars.

In the first three months of 2022, 49 Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen in Atlanta.

(FOX 5)

Now, in 2023, for the same time period, the number jumped to 419.

Hillis, who acknowledged owning a Kia, is critical of the time it has taken for the car company to address a steering wheel issue. Law enforcement blames the issue for the ease in which criminals can start up these vehicles and drive away.

"What is the cost to the city for police officers to respond?" asked Hillis to Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

(FOX 5)

With car theft driving overall crime numbers in Atlanta, Hillis thinks there may be financial damages that could be recouped if the city attorney does take action.

The car company reports it does have a software fix being made available to owners.

Before that, it made available free of charge a steering wheel locking device.