Hyundai, Kia owners sue over missing security feature

Carmakers Hyundai and Kia face more blowback after a series of headlines about a missing safety feature on many of its used models. This software gap has led to a spike in thefts of these vehicles. And now victims are petitioning for a class-action lawsuit.

Some used Kias and Hyundais are missing what is called an engine immobilizer. This is what allows the car and the key to talk to each other. It verifies that's the right key for that vehicle.

That security gap has led to a spike in thefts of brands. Because of that, some insurance providers no longer insure these Kias and Hyundais, and those who do pushed up the cost.

You are now starting to see car theft victims filing complaints asking for class-action status. One reads they're "easy to steal." The same company produces both car brands. The petition says the carmaker knew that Kias from 2011 to 2021 were "defective" but did nothing to fix the problem. In another case, the filer says the problematic Hyundais are 2015-2022.

In the meantime, both car manufacturers are offering a software fix for free.

For Hyundai owners, call 800-633-5151. If you own a used Kia, call 800-333-4542.

When your car gets the software patch, you will also receive a sticker to put in the window to tell would-be thieves that the vehicle has been updated with this security feature.



