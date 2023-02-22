Anti-theft security patches available for Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Kia and Hyundai thefts have spiked so much that some insurers are refusing coverage of these vehicles. Social media exploded with videos showing people how to steal these car brands.

It has become such an issue for the vehicle owners that some insurance providers are either saying ‘no, we won’t insure it’ or charging a very high price to do it.

The Highway Loss Data Institute reports that Kia and Hyundai from 2015 to 2019 are about twice as likely to be stolen because they don’t have what is called an electronic immobilizer. This allows the car and the key to talk to each to confirm that the key belongs to that car.

Here’s some good news: If you are a Hyundai or Kia owner, a software fix is now available to patch up this security flaw; and, it’s free. It doesn’t work for all vulnerable models yet, but it’s close.

When your car gets the patch, you will also receive a sticker to put in the window to tell would-be thieves that your vehicle has the security patch.

For Hyundai owners, call 800-633-5151. If you own a used Kia, call 800-333-4542.

For vehicles that won’t have the patch, Hyundai and Kia are sending vehicle locks to law enforcement. You can pick those up. But, it’s not as widely available as the software patch., and who has it just yet is still fuzzy.