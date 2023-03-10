Kia and Hyundai vehicles still being stolen in Atlanta

The pace of car theft involving two popular models is spiking.

The vehicles are made by Kia and Hyundai.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum reports thefts have increased six-fold looking at the first two months of this year compared to 2022.

"We ask those who live in the city or may come here to visit to be aware of the vulnerability," Schierbaum discussed in a crime briefing.

The young thieves, who have adopted the name "Kia Boys", are able to use a common device on the steering column to start the vehicle and drive off.

The chief has issued a warning on this before. Now, the incidences are so high, he is doing it again.

Schierbaum urges drivers to use an anti-theft device on the steering wheel.

The company says its newer models have been redesigned. Customers can contact the company and get protection for the older models.