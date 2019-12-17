Hundreds of Peachtree City students sickened as flu season fires up

About 100 elementary students were absent from school Monday. And of those 100, 40 students confirmed having the flu.

School officials at Crabapple Lane Elementary School in Peachtree City said some of those students were sent home throughout the day.

The principal is urging parents to keep their children home if they suspect they have the flu.

So far this season, the Georgia Department of Public Health said two people have died from the flu and over 200 people have been hospitalized.

