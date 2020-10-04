How to register to vote in Georgia, deadline Oct. 5

There is less than a month until Election Day, and if you haven't registered to vote, time is almost up.

Monday marks the deadline to register to vote in Georgia. You can register to vote in-person, online, or by mail. Officials are urging you to check your registration status.

The Secretary of State's Office is expecting records to be set this November. More than 7 million people are registered to vote in Georgia.

"There's a lot of energy in the community. The community is fired up about this election," said Billy Honor, Director of Faith and Civic Engagement at the New Georgia Project.

Organizations like the New Georgia Project have had to adjust to getting the word out about voting while staying safe in a pandemic. 17-year-old Mia Carson's organization, Spark of Change, held a voter registration event on Saturday.

"Because I cannot vote this election, I find it even more important to get people to register to vote because their vote is not only voting for themselves, but it's voting for all the people who are like me and cannot vote," said Carson.

Organizations like the Atlanta Hawks, even Atlanta Public Schools are using social media to encourage people to register to vote.

"We've been doing voter engagement, but just through phone banking and text banking," said Honor.

Now, organizers are focusing their efforts on early voting which begins on October 12th.

"We've reached about 2 million contacts in terms of voter contacts," said Honor.

Any Georgia voter can request an absentee ballot. The Secretary of State's Office launched a tracking system so voters will know when the request is received when the ballot is mailed, and when it's accepted. Carson says, more importantly, make sure you are registered to vote.

"Make sure you are registered to vote," said Carson, "You just want to make sure you're not denied when you go to vote."

To check your voter registration status, click here.

