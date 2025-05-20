100% graduation streak continues at Coretta Scott King Young Women's school
ATLANTA - Graduation season is in full swing across Atlanta, and some of the city’s high school seniors celebrated major milestones today.
What we know:
At the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, every senior in the graduating class walked across the stage—marking the school’s seventh consecutive year of achieving a 100% graduation rate. The school also celebrated several standout academic achievers, including salutatorian Summer Clark, who will attend Georgia Tech on a full academic scholarship.
Elsewhere in the city, students at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate were holding their graduation ceremony Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, Frederick Douglass High School is preparing for its graduation ceremony later this evening.
The ceremonies mark a proud moment for students, families, and educators, as Atlanta’s seniors take the next step toward college and careers.